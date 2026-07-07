Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Square Off Against Rockies On July 7
Justin Wrobleski will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, July 7 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Wrobleski has -162 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Wrobleski is 10-2 with a 2.80 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed seven innings against the Athletics, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
The Rockies are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.