Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Take On Rockies On April 20

Wrobleski is 2-0 with a 2.12 ERA and six strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw eight scoreless innings against the New York Mets while allowing two hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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