Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Take On Rockies On April 20
Justin Wrobleski will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Monday, April 20 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Wrobleski has +104 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Wrobleski is 2-0 with a 2.12 ERA and six strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw eight scoreless innings against the New York Mets while allowing two hits.
The Rockies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.