Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Square Off Against Rays On June 16
Justin Wrobleski will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, June 16 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Wrobleski has +134 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Wrobleski is 7-2 with a 2.95 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.