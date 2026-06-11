FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Justin Wrobleski
Los Angeles Dodgers

Justin Wrobleski

Los Angeles Dodgers • #70 RP

Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Play Pirates On June 11

Justin Wrobleski will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Thursday, June 11 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Wrobleski has -144 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Wrobleski is 7-2 with a 2.62 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up six hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Justin Wrobleski

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles DodgersRecent Los Angeles Dodgers Player News

View All Los Angeles Dodgers Player News