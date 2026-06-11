Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Play Pirates On June 11

Wrobleski is 7-2 with a 2.62 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up six hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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