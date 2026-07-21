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Justin Wrobleski
Los Angeles Dodgers

Justin Wrobleski

Los Angeles Dodgers • #70 RP

Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Take On Phillies On July 21

Justin Wrobleski will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Tuesday, July 21 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Wrobleski has +104 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Wrobleski is 10-2 with a 2.69 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday, July 8 when he threw seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Justin Wrobleski

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