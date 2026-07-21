Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Take On Phillies On July 21

Wrobleski is 10-2 with a 2.69 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday, July 8 when he threw seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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