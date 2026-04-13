Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Play Mets On April 13

Wrobleski is 1-0 with a 4.00 ERA and four strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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