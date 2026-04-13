Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Play Mets On April 13
Justin Wrobleski will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, April 13 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Wrobleski has -180 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Wrobleski is 1-0 with a 4.00 ERA and four strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
The Mets are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.