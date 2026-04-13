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Justin Wrobleski
Los Angeles Dodgers

Justin Wrobleski

Los Angeles Dodgers • #70 RP

Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Play Mets On April 13

Justin Wrobleski will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, April 13 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Wrobleski has -180 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Wrobleski is 1-0 with a 4.00 ERA and four strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Justin Wrobleski

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