Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Face Diamondbacks On Aug. 9

Wrobleski is 11-3 with a 3.31 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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