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Justin Wrobleski
Los Angeles Dodgers

Justin Wrobleski

Los Angeles Dodgers • #70 RP

Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Face Diamondbacks On Aug. 9

Justin Wrobleski will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Wrobleski has -166 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Wrobleski is 11-3 with a 3.31 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Justin Wrobleski

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