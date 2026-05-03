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Justin Wrobleski
Los Angeles Dodgers

Justin Wrobleski

Los Angeles Dodgers • #70 RP

Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Face Cardinals On May 3

Justin Wrobleski will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, May 3 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Wrobleski has -166 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Wrobleski is 4-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while allowing four hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Justin Wrobleski

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