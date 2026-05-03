Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Face Cardinals On May 3

Wrobleski is 4-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while allowing four hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.