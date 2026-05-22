Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Square Off Against Brewers On May 22

Wrobleski is 6-1 with a 2.49 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.