Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Face Brewers On Aug. 15

Wrobleski is 11-4 with a 3.44 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Brewers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.