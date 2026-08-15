Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Face Brewers On Aug. 14

Wrobleski is 11-4 with a 3.44 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Brewers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.