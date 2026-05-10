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Justin Wrobleski
Los Angeles Dodgers

Justin Wrobleski

Los Angeles Dodgers • #70 RP

Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Face Braves On May 10

Justin Wrobleski will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, May 10 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Wrobleski has +126 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Wrobleski is 5-0 with a 1.25 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while allowing six hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Justin Wrobleski

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