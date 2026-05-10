Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Face Braves On May 10

Wrobleski is 5-0 with a 1.25 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while allowing six hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.