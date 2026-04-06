Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Play Blue Jays On April 6
Justin Wrobleski will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Monday, April 6 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Wrobleski has -104 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Wrobleski is 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA and two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.
The Blue Jays are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.