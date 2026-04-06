Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Play Blue Jays On April 6

Wrobleski is 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA and two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.