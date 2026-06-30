Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Square Off Against Athletics On June 30

Wrobleski is 9-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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