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Justin Wrobleski
Los Angeles Dodgers

Justin Wrobleski

Los Angeles Dodgers • #70 RP

Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Square Off Against Athletics On June 30

Justin Wrobleski will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Tuesday, June 30 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Wrobleski has -158 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Wrobleski is 9-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Justin Wrobleski

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