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Justin Wrobleski
Los Angeles Dodgers

Justin Wrobleski

Los Angeles Dodgers • #70 RP

Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Take On Angels On May 17

Justin Wrobleski will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, May 17 at 4:07 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Wrobleski is 6-1 with a 2.49 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Angels are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Justin Wrobleski

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