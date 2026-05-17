Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Take On Angels On May 17

Wrobleski is 6-1 with a 2.49 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Angels are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.