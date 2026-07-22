Justin Foscue And Rangers Play White Sox On July 22
Justin Foscue and his Texas Rangers will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, July 22 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Foscue has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Foscue is hitting for a .274 BA, .338 OBP and .513 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .851 and he has scored 15 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 5 against the White Sox.
Anthony Kay (6-4) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.34 ERA in 93 1/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.