Justin Foscue And Rangers Play White Sox On July 22

Foscue is hitting for a .274 BA, .338 OBP and .513 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .851 and he has scored 15 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 5 against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay (6-4) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.34 ERA in 93 1/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.

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