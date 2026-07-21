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Justin Foscue
Texas Rangers

Justin Foscue

Texas Rangers • #14 2B

Justin Foscue And Rangers Take On White Sox On July 21

Justin Foscue and his Texas Rangers will take on the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, July 21 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Foscue has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Foscue is hitting for a .277 BA, .344 OBP and .527 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .871 and he has scored 15 runs. In 125 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the White Sox.

Noah Schultz (3-6) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 5.60 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Justin Foscue

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