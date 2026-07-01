Justin Foscue And Rangers Take On Guardians On July 1

Foscue is hitting for a .276 BA, .340 OBP and .517 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .857 and he has scored 11 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 15 runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs) against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo (6-3 with a 3.87 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.