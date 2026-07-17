Justin Foscue And Rangers Square Off Against Braves On July 17

Foscue is hitting for a .286 BA, .356 OBP and .552 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .908 and he has scored 15 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. He returns to action for the first time since July 12, when he went 1 for 2 against the Astros.

Chris Sale (9-6) is trying for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 18th start of the season. He has a 2.20 ERA in 98 2/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.

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