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Justin Foscue
Texas Rangers

Justin Foscue

Texas Rangers • #14 2B

Justin Foscue And Rangers Square Off Against Braves On July 17

Justin Foscue and the Texas Rangers will take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Friday, July 17 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Foscue has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Foscue is hitting for a .286 BA, .356 OBP and .552 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .908 and he has scored 15 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. He returns to action for the first time since July 12, when he went 1 for 2 against the Astros.

Chris Sale (9-6) is trying for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 18th start of the season. He has a 2.20 ERA in 98 2/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Justin Foscue

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