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Justin Foscue
Texas Rangers

Justin Foscue

Texas Rangers • #14 2B

Justin Foscue And Rangers Square Off Against Angels On July 9

Justin Foscue and the Texas Rangers will face the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, on Thursday, July 9 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Foscue has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Foscue is hitting for a .278 BA, .349 OBP and .526 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .874 and he has scored 14 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Angels.

Reid Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 19th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.13 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Justin Foscue

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