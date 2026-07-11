Junior Perez And White Sox Square Off Against Athletics On July 11
Junior Perez and his Chicago White Sox will take on the Athletics at Rate Field, on Saturday, July 11 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Perez has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Perez is hitting for a .167 BA, .194 OBP and .367 SLG with a 41.9% strikeout rate and a 3.2% walk rate. His OPS is .560 and he has scored three runs. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Red Sox.
Gage Jump (3-3 with a 3.77 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.