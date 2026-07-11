Junior Perez And White Sox Square Off Against Athletics On July 11

Perez is hitting for a .167 BA, .194 OBP and .367 SLG with a 41.9% strikeout rate and a 3.2% walk rate. His OPS is .560 and he has scored three runs. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Red Sox.

Gage Jump (3-3 with a 3.77 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season.

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