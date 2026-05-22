Junior Caminero And Rays Face Yankees On May 22

Caminero is hitting for a .268 BA, .357 OBP and .508 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .865 and he has scored 31 runs. In 210 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Orioles.

Gerrit Cole starts for the first time this season for the Yankees.

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