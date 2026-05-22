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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Face Yankees On May 22

Junior Caminero and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Friday, May 22 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Caminero has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .268 BA, .357 OBP and .508 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .865 and he has scored 31 runs. In 210 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Orioles.

Gerrit Cole starts for the first time this season for the Yankees.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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