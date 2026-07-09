Junior Caminero And Rays Face Yankees On July 9

Caminero is hitting for a .278 BA, .366 OBP and .541 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .907, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 393 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

The Yankees have not named a starter.

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