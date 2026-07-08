Junior Caminero And Rays Square Off Against Yankees On July 8

Caminero is hitting for a .281 BA, .370 OBP and .547 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .918, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 389 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Gerrit Cole (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.01 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.

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