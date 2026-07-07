Junior Caminero And Rays Play Yankees On July 7

Caminero is hitting for a .284 BA, .374 OBP and .554 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .928, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 385 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Will Warren gets the start for the Yankees, his 18th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.73 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched.

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