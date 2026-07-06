Junior Caminero And Rays Play Yankees On July 6

Caminero is hitting for a .288 BA, .378 OBP and .561 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .939, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 381 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (18th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Cam Schlittler (8-5 with a 2.08 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 19th of the season.

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