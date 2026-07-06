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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Play Yankees On July 6

Junior Caminero and his Tampa Bay Rays will face the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, on Monday, July 6 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Caminero has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .288 BA, .378 OBP and .561 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .939, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 381 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (18th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Cam Schlittler (8-5 with a 2.08 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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