Junior Caminero And Rays Square Off Against Yankees On April 11

Caminero is hitting for a .220 BA, .339 OBP and .360 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored five runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Max Fried (2-0) takes the mound for the Yankees in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.35 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.

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