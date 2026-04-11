Junior Caminero And Rays Square Off Against Yankees On April 11
Junior Caminero and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, April 11 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Caminero has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Caminero is hitting for a .220 BA, .339 OBP and .360 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored five runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Max Fried (2-0) takes the mound for the Yankees in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.35 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.