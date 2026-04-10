Junior Caminero And Rays Face Yankees On April 10
Junior Caminero and the Tampa Bay Rays will face the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, on Friday, April 10 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Caminero has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Caminero is hitting for a .217 BA, .333 OBP and .370 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored five runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Cubs.
Luis Gil takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Yankees.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.