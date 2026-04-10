Junior Caminero And Rays Face Yankees On April 10

Caminero is hitting for a .217 BA, .333 OBP and .370 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored five runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Luis Gil takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Yankees.

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