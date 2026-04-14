Junior Caminero And Rays Play White Sox On April 14

Caminero is hitting for a .246 BA, .343 OBP and .386 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored six runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Noah Schultz makes his first start of the season for the White Sox.

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