Junior Caminero And Rays Play Twins On April 5

Caminero is hitting for a .258 BA, .378 OBP and .290 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. His OPS is .669 and he has scored three runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Simeon Woods Richardson (0-1) takes the mound for the Twins to make his second start of the season.

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