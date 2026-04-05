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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Play Twins On April 5

Junior Caminero and his Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Sunday, April 5 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Caminero has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .258 BA, .378 OBP and .290 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. His OPS is .669 and he has scored three runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Simeon Woods Richardson (0-1) takes the mound for the Twins to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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