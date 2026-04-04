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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Twins On April 4

Junior Caminero and his Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Saturday, April 4 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Caminero has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .269 BA, .406 OBP and .308 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and an 18.8% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored three runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Twins.

Mick Abel takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Twins.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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