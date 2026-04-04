Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Twins On April 4

Caminero is hitting for a .269 BA, .406 OBP and .308 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and an 18.8% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored three runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Twins.

Mick Abel takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Twins.

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