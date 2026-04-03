Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Twins On April 3

Caminero is hitting for a .238 BA, .407 OBP and .238 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 22.2% walk rate. His OPS is .646 and he has scored two runs. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

The Twins will send Bailey Ober (0-0) out for his second start of the season.

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