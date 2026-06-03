Junior Caminero And Rays Square Off Against Tigers On June 3

Caminero is hitting for a .279 BA, .379 OBP and .507 SLG with a 14.8% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .886, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

The Tigers will look to Troy Melton (1-0) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.