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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Square Off Against Tigers On June 3

Junior Caminero and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Detroit Tigers at Tropicana Field, on Wednesday, June 3 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Caminero has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .279 BA, .379 OBP and .507 SLG with a 14.8% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .886, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

The Tigers will look to Troy Melton (1-0) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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