Junior Caminero And Rays Square Off Against Tigers On June 2

Caminero is hitting for a .279 BA, .381 OBP and .512 SLG with a 15.1% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .893, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 252 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Tigers.

Jack Flaherty gets the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 0-7 with a 5.81 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.

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