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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Square Off Against Tigers On June 2

Junior Caminero and his Tampa Bay Rays will face the Detroit Tigers at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, June 2 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Caminero has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .279 BA, .381 OBP and .512 SLG with a 15.1% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .893, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 252 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Tigers.

Jack Flaherty gets the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 0-7 with a 5.81 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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