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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Play Royals On July 1

Junior Caminero and his Tampa Bay Rays will face the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, July 1 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Caminero has +215 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .294 BA, .384 OBP and .555 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .939, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 53 runs. In 359 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs. In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the Royals.

Seth Lugo gets the start for the Royals, his 17th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.18 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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