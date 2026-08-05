Junior Caminero And Rays Face Rockies On Aug. 5

Caminero is hitting for a .284 BA, .372 OBP and .553 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .926, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 69 runs. In 494 plate appearances, he has hit 32 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 70 runs (13th in MLB). In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 6 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano makes the start for the Rockies, his 20th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 4.47 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.

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