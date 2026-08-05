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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Face Rockies On Aug. 5

Junior Caminero and his Tampa Bay Rays will face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Caminero has +220 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .284 BA, .372 OBP and .553 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .926, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 69 runs. In 494 plate appearances, he has hit 32 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 70 runs (13th in MLB). In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 6 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano makes the start for the Rockies, his 20th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 4.47 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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