Junior Caminero And Rays Play Reds On April 20

Caminero is hitting for a .250 BA, .340 OBP and .464 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 12 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Pirates.

Rhett Lowder gets the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.52 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.

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