Junior Caminero And Rays Face Red Sox On May 9

Caminero is hitting for a .252 BA, .341 OBP and .483 SLG with a 16.5% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored 23 runs. In 164 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 18 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.

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