Junior Caminero And Rays Face Red Sox On May 8

Caminero is hitting for a .259 BA, .350 OBP and .496 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 23 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 18 runs. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will send Connelly Early (2-2) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.79 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.