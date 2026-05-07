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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Red Sox On May 7

Junior Caminero and the Tampa Bay Rays will face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Thursday, May 7 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Caminero has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .252 BA, .342 OBP and .474 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored 21 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Jake Bennett (1-0) makes the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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