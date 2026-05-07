Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Red Sox On May 7

Caminero is hitting for a .252 BA, .342 OBP and .474 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored 21 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Jake Bennett (1-0) makes the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.

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