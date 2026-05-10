Junior Caminero And Rays Face Red Sox On May 10

Caminero is hitting for a .252 BA, .341 OBP and .483 SLG with a 16.5% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored 23 runs. In 164 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 18 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will send Payton Tolle (1-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

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