Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Red Sox On June 9

Caminero is hitting for a .277 BA, .378 OBP and .496 SLG with a 15.5% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .873 and he has scored 41 runs. In 278 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle gets the start for the Red Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.28 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.

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