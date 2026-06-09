FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Red Sox On June 9

Junior Caminero and his Tampa Bay Rays will face the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, June 9 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Caminero has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .277 BA, .378 OBP and .496 SLG with a 15.5% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .873 and he has scored 41 runs. In 278 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle gets the start for the Red Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.28 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Tampa Bay RaysRecent Tampa Bay Rays Player News

View All Tampa Bay Rays Player News