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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Play Red Sox On June 8

Junior Caminero and his Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, on Monday, June 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Caminero has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .277 BA, .376 OBP and .498 SLG with a 15.3% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .874 and he has scored 41 runs. In 274 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

The Red Sox will send Connelly Early (5-3) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.26 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 66 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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