Junior Caminero And Rays Play Red Sox On June 8

Caminero is hitting for a .277 BA, .376 OBP and .498 SLG with a 15.3% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .874 and he has scored 41 runs. In 274 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

The Red Sox will send Connelly Early (5-3) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.26 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 66 1/3 innings pitched.

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