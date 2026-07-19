Junior Caminero And Rays Face Red Sox On July 19

Caminero is hitting for a .281 BA, .371 OBP and .556 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .927, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 63 runs. In 423 plate appearances, he has hit 29 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 60 runs (18th in MLB). In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Red Sox.

Sonny Gray makes the start for the Red Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 11-1 with a 2.54 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.

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