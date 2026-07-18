Junior Caminero And Rays Square Off Against Red Sox On July 18

Caminero is hitting for a .281 BA, .372 OBP and .559 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .932, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 63 runs. In 419 plate appearances, he has hit 29 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 60 runs (17th in MLB). He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Red Sox.

Patrick Sandoval (0-0) starts for the Red Sox, his second this season.

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