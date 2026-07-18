FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Square Off Against Red Sox On July 18

Junior Caminero and his Tampa Bay Rays will face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Saturday, July 18 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Caminero has +230 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .281 BA, .372 OBP and .559 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .932, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 63 runs. In 419 plate appearances, he has hit 29 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 60 runs (17th in MLB). He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Red Sox.

Patrick Sandoval (0-0) starts for the Red Sox, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Tampa Bay RaysRecent Tampa Bay Rays Player News

View All Tampa Bay Rays Player News