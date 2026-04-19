Junior Caminero And Rays Face Pirates On April 19

Caminero is hitting for a .250 BA, .344 OBP and .438 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 11 runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 7 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Mitch Keller makes the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.86 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

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