Junior Caminero And Rays Square Off Against Pirates On April 18
Junior Caminero and his Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Saturday, April 18 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Caminero has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Caminero is hitting for a .247 BA, .349 OBP and .438 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 10 runs. In 86 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Paul Skenes (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.00 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.