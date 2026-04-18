Junior Caminero And Rays Square Off Against Pirates On April 18

Caminero is hitting for a .247 BA, .349 OBP and .438 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 10 runs. In 86 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.00 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.

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