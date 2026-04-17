Junior Caminero And Rays Square Off Against Pirates On April 17

Caminero is hitting for a .246 BA, .354 OBP and .449 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .803 and he has scored 10 runs. In 82 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in seven runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the White Sox.

Bubba Chandler makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.

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