Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Orioles On May 20

Caminero is hitting for a .263 BA, .354 OBP and .508 SLG with a 16.5% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored 31 runs. In 206 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Shane Baz makes the start for the Orioles, his 10th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 5.26 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched.

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