Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Orioles On May 19

Caminero is hitting for a .261 BA, .351 OBP and .506 SLG with a 15.8% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .857 and he has scored 31 runs. In 202 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. He racked up four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two walks) in his previous game against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 10th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.21 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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